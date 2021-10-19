5 Reichspfennig 1943 A "Type 1940-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1943 with mark A. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3701 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 10. Bidding took place October 19, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1)