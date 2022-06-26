Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichspfennig 1942 E "Type 1940-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Zinc
- Weight 2,50 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,800,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
- Year 1942
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1942 with mark E. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4588 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 26. Bidding took place April 15, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Coinhouse (1)
- Katz (2)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1942 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search