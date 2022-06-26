flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichspfennig 1942 E "Type 1940-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichspfennig 1942 E "Type 1940-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichspfennig 1942 E "Type 1940-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 2,50 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,800,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1942
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1942 with mark E. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4588 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 26. Bidding took place April 15, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1942 E at auction Coinhouse - June 26, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1942 E at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1942 E at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1942 E at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1942 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

