5 Reichspfennig 1942 E "Type 1940-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1942 with mark E. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4588 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 26. Bidding took place April 15, 2021.

Сondition XF (3) VF (1)