5 Reichspfennig 1941 D "Type 1940-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1941 with mark D. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1997 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 21. Bidding took place November 2, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (1)