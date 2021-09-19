flag
5 Reichspfennig 1941 D "Type 1940-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichspfennig 1941 D "Type 1940-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichspfennig 1941 D "Type 1940-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 2,50 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 51,100,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1941
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1941 with mark D. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1997 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 21. Bidding took place November 2, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Katz (2)
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1941 D at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1941 D at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1941 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
