5 Reichspfennig 1939 A "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichspfennig 1939 A "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichspfennig 1939 A "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 35,337,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1929 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place October 30, 2016.

Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1939 A at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1939 A at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 55 USD
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1939 A at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1939 A at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1939 A at auction Denga1700 - March 17, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date March 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1939 A at auction Katz - October 30, 2016
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2016
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

