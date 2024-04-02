Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichspfennig 1939 A "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 35,337,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
- Year 1939
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1929 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place October 30, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 55 USD
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Denga1700
Date March 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
