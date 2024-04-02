5 Reichspfennig 1939 A "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1929 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place October 30, 2016.

Сondition UNC (3) XF (1) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (2) Service PCGS (3)