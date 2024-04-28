Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1937 J "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,191,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1937
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1937 with mark J. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 961 sold at the Ibrahim's Collectibles auction for EUR 31. Bidding took place February 28, 2021.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
