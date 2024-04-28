flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1937 J "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1937 J "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1937 J "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,191,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1937 with mark J. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 961 sold at the Ibrahim's Collectibles auction for EUR 31. Bidding took place February 28, 2021.

Сondition
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 J at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 29 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 J at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 J at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 J at auction Rio de la Plata - March 17, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 J at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - March 5, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 J at auction ibercoin - July 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date July 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 J at auction Tauler & Fau - April 27, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 J at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 28, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 J at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 J at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 J at auction Russiancoin - July 23, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 J at auction Russiancoin - December 1, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 1, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 J at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 7, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 7, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

