5 Reichsmark 1937 J "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1937 with mark J. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 961 sold at the Ibrahim's Collectibles auction for EUR 31. Bidding took place February 28, 2021.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (2) XF (4) VF (3) No grade (2)