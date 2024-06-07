Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1937 G "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,472,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1937
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1937 with mark G. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 14 sold at the Al Sur del Mundo auction for USD 60. Bidding took place June 7, 2024.
Сondition
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
