flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1937 G "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1937 G "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1937 G "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,472,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1937 with mark G. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 14 sold at the Al Sur del Mundo auction for USD 60. Bidding took place June 7, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Al Sur del Mundo (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction Al Sur del Mundo - June 7, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction Al Sur del Mundo - December 8, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date December 8, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1937 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Casa d'Aste Montenegro
Auction Dec 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
COINSTORE
Auction Dec 7, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access