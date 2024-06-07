5 Reichsmark 1937 G "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1937 with mark G. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 14 sold at the Al Sur del Mundo auction for USD 60. Bidding took place June 7, 2024.

Сondition AU (4) XF (3) No grade (3)