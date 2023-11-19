5 Reichsmark 1937 F "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1937 with mark F. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4669 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (5) AU (2) XF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF65 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (1)