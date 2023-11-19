flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1937 F "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1937 F "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1937 F "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,578,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1937 with mark F. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4669 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 F at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 F at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - March 5, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 F at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 F at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 F at auction Gärtner - February 7, 2020
Seller Gärtner
Date February 7, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 F at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 F at auction Künker - December 8, 2016
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 F at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

