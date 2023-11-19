Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1937 F "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,578,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1937
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1937 with mark F. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4669 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
