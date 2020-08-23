5 Reichsmark 1937 E "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1937 with mark E. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 844 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place November 9, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (1) No grade (1)