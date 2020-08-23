Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1937 E "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,490,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1937
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1937 with mark E. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 844 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place November 9, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Katz (2)
- TMAJK sro (1)
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
