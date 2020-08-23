flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1937 E "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1937 E "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1937 E "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,490,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1937 with mark E. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 844 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place November 9, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 E at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 E at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 E at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 E at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

