5 Reichsmark 1936 D "Hindenburg" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1936 "Hindenburg" with mark D. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7832 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place July 17, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (1) AU (3) XF (6) VF (2) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) PF65 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)