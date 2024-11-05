flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1936 D "Hindenburg" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1936 D "Hindenburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1936 D "Hindenburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,032,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1936 "Hindenburg" with mark D. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7832 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place July 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 D "Hindenburg" at auction Stephen Album - November 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 5, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 D "Hindenburg" at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 D "Hindenburg" at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 D "Hindenburg" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 D "Hindenburg" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 D "Hindenburg" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 D "Hindenburg" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 D "Hindenburg" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 D "Hindenburg" at auction Rio de la Plata - March 17, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 D "Hindenburg" at auction Denga1700 - February 26, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 D "Hindenburg" at auction Denga1700 - February 26, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 D "Hindenburg" at auction Denga1700 - January 6, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 D "Hindenburg" at auction Denga1700 - January 6, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date January 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 D "Hindenburg" at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 D "Hindenburg" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 D "Hindenburg" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 5, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 D "Hindenburg" at auction Tauler & Fau - July 16, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 D "Hindenburg" at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 D "Hindenburg" at auction WAG - August 4, 2013
Seller WAG
Date August 4, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 D "Hindenburg" at auction Stack's - November 18, 2012
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 D "Hindenburg" at auction Stack's - November 18, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2012
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 D "Hindenburg" at auction Stare Monety - December 6, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 D "Hindenburg" at auction Stare Monety - December 6, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 6, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1936 "Hindenburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1936 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Casa d'Aste Montenegro
Auction Dec 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Dec 13, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access