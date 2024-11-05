Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1936 D "Hindenburg" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,032,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1936
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1936 "Hindenburg" with mark D. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7832 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place July 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 5, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Denga1700
Date February 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Denga1700
Date January 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1936 "Hindenburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
