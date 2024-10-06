5 Reichsmark 1935 D "Hindenburg" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1935 "Hindenburg" with mark D. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1875 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place May 30, 2022.

