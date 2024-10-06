flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1935 D "Hindenburg" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1935 D "Hindenburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1935 D "Hindenburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,596,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1935
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1935 "Hindenburg" with mark D. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1875 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place May 30, 2022.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 D "Hindenburg" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 6, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 D "Hindenburg" at auction CoinsNB - September 14, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 D "Hindenburg" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 D "Hindenburg" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 D "Hindenburg" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 D "Hindenburg" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 D "Hindenburg" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 D "Hindenburg" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 D "Hindenburg" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 D "Hindenburg" at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 D "Hindenburg" at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 D "Hindenburg" at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 D "Hindenburg" at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 D "Hindenburg" at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 D "Hindenburg" at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 D "Hindenburg" at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 D "Hindenburg" at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 D "Hindenburg" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 D "Hindenburg" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 D "Hindenburg" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 D "Hindenburg" at auction Anticomondo - March 2, 2023
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 2, 2023
Condition PF61 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 D "Hindenburg" at auction Denga1700 - February 26, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 D "Hindenburg" at auction Denga1700 - February 26, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 D "Hindenburg" at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 D "Hindenburg" at auction Denga1700 - January 6, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 D "Hindenburg" at auction Denga1700 - January 6, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date January 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 D "Hindenburg" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 D "Hindenburg" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 D "Hindenburg" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 D "Hindenburg" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
