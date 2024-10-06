Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1935 D "Hindenburg" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,596,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1935
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1935 "Hindenburg" with mark D. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1875 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place May 30, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 2, 2023
Condition PF61 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date February 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date January 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1935 "Hindenburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
