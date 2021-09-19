2 Reichspfennig 1940 E "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1940 with mark E. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2180 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place July 16, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)