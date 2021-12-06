flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichspfennig 1939 F "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 2 Reichspfennig 1939 F "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 2 Reichspfennig 1939 F "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,34 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,019,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 2 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark F. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 221 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 35. Bidding took place December 6, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Möller (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1939 F at auction Stephen Album - December 6, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 6, 2021
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 35 USD
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1939 F at auction Tauler & Fau - October 19, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1939 F at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

