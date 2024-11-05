2 Reichspfennig 1939 A "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2980 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 500. Bidding took place October 14, 2015.

Сondition UNC (7) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS62 (1) RD (1) RB (2) Service PCGS (3)