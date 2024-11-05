Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichspfennig 1939 A "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,34 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 37,348,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 2 Reichspfennig
- Year 1939
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2980 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 500. Bidding took place October 14, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 5, 2024
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 70 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 28, 2021
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2016
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
