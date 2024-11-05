flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichspfennig 1939 A "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 2 Reichspfennig 1939 A "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 2 Reichspfennig 1939 A "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,34 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 37,348,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 2 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2980 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 500. Bidding took place October 14, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1939 A at auction Stephen Album - November 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 5, 2024
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 70 USD
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1939 A at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1939 A at auction Alexander - July 6, 2023
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1939 A at auction Alexander - July 6, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1939 A at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1939 A at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1939 A at auction Tauler & Fau - October 19, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1939 A at auction Stephen Album - June 28, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 28, 2021
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1939 A at auction Katz - October 30, 2016
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2016
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1939 A at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

