2 Reichspfennig 1937 J "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,34 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 450,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 2 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1937 with mark J. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1824 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 11. Bidding took place July 3, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Katz (1)
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1937 J at auction Coinhouse - June 26, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1937 J at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichspfennig 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

