2 Reichspfennig 1937 J "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,34 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 450,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 2 Reichspfennig
- Year 1937
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1937 with mark J. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1824 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 11. Bidding took place July 3, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Coinhouse (1)
- Katz (1)
