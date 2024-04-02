flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichspfennig 1937 D "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 2 Reichspfennig 1937 D "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 2 Reichspfennig 1937 D "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,34 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,016,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 2 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1937 with mark D. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4518 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1937 D at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 35 USD
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1937 D at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1937 D at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1937 D at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1937 D at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichspfennig 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
