2 Reichspfennig 1937 D "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1937 with mark D. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4518 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

