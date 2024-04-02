Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichspfennig 1937 D "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,34 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,016,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 2 Reichspfennig
- Year 1937
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1937 with mark D. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4518 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 35 USD
