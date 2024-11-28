Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichsmark 1939 G "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 8 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,305,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1939
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1939 with mark G. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1279 sold at the Pesek Auctions auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place March 27, 2023.
Seller TMAJK sro
Date October 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
