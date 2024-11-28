flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichsmark 1939 G "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 2 Reichsmark 1939 G "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 2 Reichsmark 1939 G "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 8 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,305,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1939 with mark G. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1279 sold at the Pesek Auctions auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place March 27, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • BAC (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (6)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • TMAJK sro (3)
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Alexander - November 28, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Alexander - November 28, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date November 28, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Alexander - October 31, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Alexander - October 31, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date October 31, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Alexander - October 31, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Alexander - October 31, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date October 31, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction TMAJK sro - October 17, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction TMAJK sro - October 17, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date October 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Alexander - October 3, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Alexander - October 3, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date October 3, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Artemide Aste - March 6, 2022
Seller Artemide Aste
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Rio de la Plata - December 17, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 13, 2021
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 13, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 28, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction COINSNET - December 1, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction COINSNET - December 1, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Pesek Auctions - December 9, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Pesek Auctions - December 9, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date December 9, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1939 All German coins German silver coins German coins 2 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Dec 9, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access