Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichsmark 1939 F "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 8 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,180,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1939
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1939 with mark F. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3459 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place November 13, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Empire (1)
- Grün (2)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Karbownik (1)
- Katz (6)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- TMAJK sro (2)
Seller TMAJK sro
Date October 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Karbownik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 4, 2020
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
