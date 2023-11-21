flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichsmark 1939 F "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 2 Reichsmark 1939 F "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 2 Reichsmark 1939 F "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 8 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,180,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1939 with mark F. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3459 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place November 13, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • TMAJK sro (2)
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 F at auction TMAJK sro - October 17, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date October 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 F at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 F at auction Karbownik - November 21, 2023
Seller Karbownik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

Available by subscription

Get access