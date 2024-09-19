Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichsmark 1939 E "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 8 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 251,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1939
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1939 with mark E. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8135 sold at the Heritage Auctions Europe auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place November 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
