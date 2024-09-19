2 Reichsmark 1939 E "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1939 with mark E. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8135 sold at the Heritage Auctions Europe auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place November 20, 2021.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (9) XF (20) VF (6) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS63 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (2)

