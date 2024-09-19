flag
2 Reichsmark 1939 E "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 2 Reichsmark 1939 E "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 2 Reichsmark 1939 E "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 8 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 251,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1939 with mark E. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8135 sold at the Heritage Auctions Europe auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place November 20, 2021.

Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - October 20, 2024
Seller Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction Numimarket - September 19, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction Numimarket - September 19, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 10, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction Pesek Auctions - January 31, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction Pesek Auctions - January 31, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 23, 2022
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 23, 2022
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 18, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction Stephen Album - December 6, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 6, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

