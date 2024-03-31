Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichsmark 1939 D "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 8 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,357,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1939
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1939 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1433 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 29, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Empire (1)
- Frühwald (2)
- Grün (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Katz (10)
- MUNZE (5)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Plata Torres (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (15)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- TMAJK sro (2)
Seller TMAJK sro
Date October 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search