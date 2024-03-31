2 Reichsmark 1939 D "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1939 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1433 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 29, 2021.

