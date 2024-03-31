flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichsmark 1939 D "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 2 Reichsmark 1939 D "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 2 Reichsmark 1939 D "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 8 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,357,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1939 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1433 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 29, 2021.

Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 D at auction TMAJK sro - October 17, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date October 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 D at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 D at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 D at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 D at auction Frühwald - January 20, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date January 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 D at auction Frühwald - January 20, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date January 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 D at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 D at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 D at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 D at auction Katz - May 14, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 D at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 D at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 D at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 D at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 D at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

