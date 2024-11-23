2 Reichsmark 1939 B "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1939 with mark B. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 229 sold at the MUNZE auction for RUB 3,000. Bidding took place May 30, 2023.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (2) XF (5) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) Service CGC (2)