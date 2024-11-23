Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichsmark 1939 B "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 8 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,522,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1939
- Mint Vienna
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1939 with mark B. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 229 sold at the MUNZE auction for RUB 3,000. Bidding took place May 30, 2023.
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS62 CGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
