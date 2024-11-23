flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichsmark 1939 B "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 2 Reichsmark 1939 B "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 2 Reichsmark 1939 B "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 8 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,522,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Vienna
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1939 with mark B. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 229 sold at the MUNZE auction for RUB 3,000. Bidding took place May 30, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • MUNZE (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction CoinsNB - November 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction MUNZE - May 30, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date May 30, 2023
Condition MS62 CGC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date May 30, 2023
Condition MS62 CGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS62 CGC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS62 CGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction MUNZE - December 11, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 28, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction MUNZE - February 6, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date February 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction Empire - January 25, 2019
Seller Empire
Date January 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction Katz - June 25, 2017
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

