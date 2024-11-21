flag
2 Reichsmark 1937 G "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 2 Reichsmark 1937 G "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 2 Reichsmark 1937 G "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 8 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,913,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1937 with mark G. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4395 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place March 22, 2021.

Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction Katz - June 29, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction MUNZE - December 11, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 28, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction Rauch - May 9, 2020
Seller Rauch
Date May 9, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction Gärtner - October 24, 2015
Seller Gärtner
Date October 24, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
