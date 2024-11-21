2 Reichsmark 1937 G "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1937 with mark G. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4395 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place March 22, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (4) AU (7) XF (4) VF (2)