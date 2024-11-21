Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichsmark 1937 G "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 8 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,913,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1937
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1937 with mark G. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4395 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place March 22, 2021.
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
