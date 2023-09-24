2 Reichsmark 1937 D "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1937 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1877 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place May 30, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (8) UNC (8) AU (4) XF (6) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS62 (2) PF66 (1) PF63 (2) CAMEO (3) Service NGC (6)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (1)

COINSTORE (1)

Empire (1)

Grün (1)

Heritage (2)

Katz (6)

Künker (1)

MUNZE (2)

Numisbalt (1)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Rzeszowski DA (3)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (1)

TMAJK sro (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (2)

WDA - MiM (1)