2 Reichsmark 1937 D "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 8 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,190,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1937
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1937 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1877 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place May 30, 2022.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 560 PLN
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date June 23, 2021
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
