flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichsmark 1937 D "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 2 Reichsmark 1937 D "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 2 Reichsmark 1937 D "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 8 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,190,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1937 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1877 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place May 30, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (1)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 D at auction WDA - MiM - November 28, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 D at auction WDA - MiM - November 28, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 560 PLN
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 D at auction MUNZE - June 19, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 D at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 D at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 D at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 D at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 D at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 D at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 D at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 D at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 D at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 D at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 D at auction VL Nummus - March 13, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 D at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 D at auction Rio de la Plata - December 17, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 D at auction MUNZE - December 11, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 D at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 D at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 D at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date June 23, 2021
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 D at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - August 5, 2020
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - August 5, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date August 5, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 D at auction Empire - January 25, 2019
Seller Empire
Date January 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1937 All German coins German silver coins German coins 2 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Dec 13, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access