2 Reichsmark 1937 A "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 2 Reichsmark 1937 A "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 2 Reichsmark 1937 A "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 8 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 23,425,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1937 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1470 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place December 2, 2018.

Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 A at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 A at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 A at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 A at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 A at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 A at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 A at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 A at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 A at auction MS67 - February 15, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 A at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 A at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 A at auction MS67 - November 9, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 9, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 A at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 A at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 A at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 A at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 A at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 A at auction Katz - June 29, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 A at auction Katz - June 11, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1937 A at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

