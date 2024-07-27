Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichsmark 1937 A "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 8 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 23,425,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1937
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1937 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1470 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place December 2, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- CoinsNB (2)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (5)
- Höhn (2)
- ibercoin (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Katz (12)
- Künker (6)
- MS67 (3)
- MUNZE (3)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (22)
- Rzeszowski DA (6)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Stare Monety (3)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- TMAJK sro (2)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WAG (9)
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search