2 Reichsmark 1937 A "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1937 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1470 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place December 2, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (33) UNC (21) AU (8) XF (13) VF (6) No grade (25) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (3) MS61 (2) AU58 (1) PF66 (3) PF65 (3) PF64 (3) PF63 (2) PF62 (1) CAMEO (8) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (13) CGC (1) PCGS (7)

Seller All companies

AURORA (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Coins.ee (1)

CoinsNB (2)

COINSTORE (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (2)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (4)

Heritage (5)

Höhn (2)

ibercoin (1)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

Katz (12)

Künker (6)

MS67 (3)

MUNZE (3)

Numisbalt (3)

Numismatica Ferrarese (1)

Rare Coins (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Russiancoin (22)

Rzeszowski DA (6)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (2)

Stare Monety (3)

Tauler & Fau (1)

TMAJK sro (2)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

WAG (9)