2 Reichsmark 1936 G "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 2 Reichsmark 1936 G "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 2 Reichsmark 1936 G "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 8 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1936 with mark G. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1837 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place November 14, 2023.

Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction TMAJK sro - October 17, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date October 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction Numisbalt - February 19, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 19, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

