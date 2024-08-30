Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichsmark 1936 G "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 8 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1936
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1936 with mark G. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1837 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place November 14, 2023.
- All companies
- Coinhouse (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (7)
- Grün (4)
- Katz (14)
- Künker (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Pesek Auctions (4)
- Rauch (1)
- TMAJK sro (3)
- WAG (3)
- WCN (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 19, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
