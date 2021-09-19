flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1944 G "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1944 G "Type 1940-1945" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1944 G "Type 1940-1945" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 3,52 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,023,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1944
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1944 with mark G. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1396 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 10. Bidding took place September 17, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1944 G at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1944 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1944 All German coins German zinc coins German coins 10 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Coins.ee
Auction Dec 14, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access