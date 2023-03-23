flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1944 E "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1944 E "Type 1940-1945" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1944 E "Type 1940-1945" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 3,52 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 29,963,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1944
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1944 with mark E. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1721 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 11. Bidding took place March 21, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (3)
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1944 E at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1944 E at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1944 E at auction Katz - June 24, 2018
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1944 All German coins German zinc coins German coins 10 Reichspfennig
