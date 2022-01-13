Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Reichspfennig 1944 A "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Zinc
- Weight 3,52 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 84,164,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
- Year 1944
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1944 with mark A. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2177 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place July 16, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Denga1700 (1)
- Katz (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1944 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search