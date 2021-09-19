Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Reichspfennig 1943 G "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Zinc
- Weight 3,52 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,618,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
- Year 1943
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1943 with mark G. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1394 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 10. Bidding took place September 17, 2021.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1943 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
