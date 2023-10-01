flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1939 F "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1939 F "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1939 F "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,993,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3919 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place November 8, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1939 F at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1939 F at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1939 F at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1939 F at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1939 All German coins German aluminum-bronze coins German coins 10 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal
Auction Dec 14, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Casa d'Aste Montenegro
Auction Dec 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Dec 9, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access