Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Reichspfennig 1939 F "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,993,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
- Year 1939
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3919 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place November 8, 2016.
Сondition
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
