Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Reichspfennig 1939 A "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 40,171,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
- Year 1939
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Katz (1)
- WAG (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
