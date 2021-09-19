flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1939 A "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1939 A "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1939 A "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 40,171,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1939 A at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1939 A at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1939 All German coins German aluminum-bronze coins German coins 10 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Dec 9, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access