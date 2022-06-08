flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1937 F "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1937 F "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1937 F "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,934,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1937 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1110 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1937 F at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1937 F at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
316 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1937 F at auction Frühwald - December 12, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1937 F at auction Heritage - July 19, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2012
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

