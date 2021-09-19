flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1940 A "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1940 A "Type 1940-1945" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1940 A "Type 1940-1945" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 1,81 g
  • Diameter 1,25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 223,948,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1940
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1940 with mark A. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1378 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 7. Bidding took place September 17, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1940 A at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1940 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1940 All German coins German zinc coins German coins 1 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
NumisCorner
Auction Dec 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Casa d'Aste Montenegro
Auction Dec 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access