Germany Period: 1871-2001
1 Reichspfennig 1940 A "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Zinc
- Weight 1,81 g
- Diameter 1,25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 223,948,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
- Year 1940
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1940 with mark A. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1378 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 7. Bidding took place September 17, 2021.
