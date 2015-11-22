flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1940 G "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1940 G "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1940 G "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,875,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1940
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1940 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1940 G at auction Katz - November 22, 2015
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1940 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1940 All German coins German bronze coins German coins 1 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Dec 10, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Coins.ee
Auction Dec 17, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access