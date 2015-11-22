Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichspfennig 1940 G "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,875,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
- Year 1940
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
