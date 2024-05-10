flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1940 A "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1940 A "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1940 A "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 27,094,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1940
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1940 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 799 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 5,000. Bidding took place December 21, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Frühwald (4)
  • Katz (3)
  • Stare Monety (1)
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1940 A at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1940 A at auction Alexander - December 21, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1940 A at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1940 A at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1940 A at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1940 A at auction Frühwald - December 3, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1940 A at auction Frühwald - February 19, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date February 19, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1940 A at auction Frühwald - November 20, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date November 20, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1940 A at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1940 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

