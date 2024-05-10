Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichspfennig 1940 A "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 27,094,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
- Year 1940
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1940 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 799 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 5,000. Bidding took place December 21, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Seller Alexander
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1940 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
