1 Reichspfennig 1940 A "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1940 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 799 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 5,000. Bidding took place December 21, 2023.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (2) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1)