flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1939 J "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1939 J "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1939 J "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,368,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark J. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2968 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 10. Bidding took place June 18, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (2)
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1939 J at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1939 J at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1939 All German coins German bronze coins German coins 1 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Dec 13, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Dec 12, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
NumisCorner
Auction Dec 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access