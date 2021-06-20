Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichspfennig 1939 E "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12,478,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
- Year 1939
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark E. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2967 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 13. Bidding took place June 18, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Katz (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 320 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search