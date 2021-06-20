flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1939 E "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1939 E "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1939 E "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,478,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark E. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2967 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 13. Bidding took place June 18, 2021.

  • Katz (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1939 E at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1939 E at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 320 RUB
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1939 E at auction Russiancoin - August 20, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1939 E at auction Russiancoin - March 19, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price

For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

