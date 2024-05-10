1 Reichspfennig 1939 B "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark B. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2663 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 270. Bidding took place September 26, 2016.

Сondition UNC (17) XF (1) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) RB (1) Service PCGS (1)