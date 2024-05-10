flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1939 B "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1939 B "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1939 B "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 22,732,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Vienna
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark B. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2663 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 270. Bidding took place September 26, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Frühwald (13)
  • Katz (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Pesek Auctions - April 19, 2023
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Pesek Auctions - April 19, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Pesek Auctions - September 5, 2022
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Pesek Auctions - September 5, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Alexander - December 16, 2021
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Alexander - December 16, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Frühwald - May 18, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date May 18, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Frühwald - May 18, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date May 18, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Frühwald - June 17, 2018
Seller Frühwald
Date June 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Frühwald - June 17, 2018
Seller Frühwald
Date June 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Frühwald - December 3, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Frühwald - December 3, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Frühwald - February 19, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date February 19, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Frühwald - February 19, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date February 19, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Frühwald - February 19, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date February 19, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Frühwald - November 20, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date November 20, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Frühwald - November 20, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date November 20, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1939 All German coins German bronze coins German coins 1 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Dec 13, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Dec 13, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
COINSTORE
Auction Dec 7, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access