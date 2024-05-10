Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichspfennig 1939 B "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 22,732,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
- Year 1939
- Mint Vienna
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark B. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2663 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 270. Bidding took place September 26, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Frühwald (13)
- Katz (1)
- Pesek Auctions (3)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
