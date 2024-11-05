Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichspfennig 1939 A "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 97,541,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
- Year 1939
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2014 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 5, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 50 USD
Seller Numis Arena
Date January 13, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Numis Arena
Date October 29, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
