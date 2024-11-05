1 Reichspfennig 1939 A "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2014 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) RD (1) RB (2) Service PCGS (3)