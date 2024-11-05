flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1939 A "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1939 A "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1939 A "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 97,541,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2014 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Numis Arena (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1939 A at auction Stephen Album - November 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 5, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 50 USD
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1939 A at auction Numis Arena - January 13, 2024
Seller Numis Arena
Date January 13, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1939 A at auction Numis Arena - October 29, 2023
Seller Numis Arena
Date October 29, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1939 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1939 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1939 A at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1939 A at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1939 A at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1939 A at auction Rzeszowski DA - October 1, 2020
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1939 A at auction Rzeszowski DA - October 1, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date October 1, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1939 All German coins German bronze coins German coins 1 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal
Auction Dec 14, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Dec 12, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal
Auction Dec 14, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access