Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichspfennig 1937 E "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,700,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
- Year 1937
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1937 with mark E. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1484 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place March 14, 2021.
