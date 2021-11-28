1 Reichspfennig 1937 E "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1937 with mark E. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1484 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place March 14, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1)