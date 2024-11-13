Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichspfennig 1936 E "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Auctiones GmbH
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 150,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
- Year 1936
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark E. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 576 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 297. Bidding took place March 10, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
Date October 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
—
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 26, 2019
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
