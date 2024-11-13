flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1936 E "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1936 E "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1936 E "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Auctiones GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 150,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark E. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 576 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 297. Bidding took place March 10, 2015.

Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Grün - November 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - October 20, 2024
Seller Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
Date October 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Auctiones - June 19, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Felzmann - December 2, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date December 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Coinhouse - March 29, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Stephen Album - May 26, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 26, 2019
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
