Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichsmark 1937 G "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4,85 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,143,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichsmark
- Year 1937
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1937 with mark G. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2399 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place October 16, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
