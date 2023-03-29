1 Reichsmark 1937 G "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1937 with mark G. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2399 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place October 16, 2019.

