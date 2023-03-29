flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichsmark 1937 G "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichsmark 1937 G "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichsmark 1937 G "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4,85 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,143,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichsmark
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1937 with mark G. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2399 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place October 16, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (4)
  • Pesek Auctions (7)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction Katz - June 24, 2018
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction Katz - September 13, 2017
Seller Katz
Date September 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction Künker - October 20, 2016
Seller Künker
Date October 20, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction ibercoin - June 25, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date June 25, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 G at auction Künker - March 12, 1999
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 1999
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
