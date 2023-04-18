flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichsmark 1937 F "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichsmark 1937 F "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichsmark 1937 F "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4,85 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,221,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichsmark
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1937 with mark F. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 398 sold at the NOA auction for EUR 1,850. Bidding took place April 4, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (2)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 F at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
2005 $
Price in auction currency 1850 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 F at auction Numismática Leilões - April 18, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 F at auction Pesek Auctions - April 19, 2023
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 F at auction Pesek Auctions - April 19, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 F at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
Seller BAC
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 F at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - February 20, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date February 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 F at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 F at auction BAC - September 8, 2021
Seller BAC
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 F at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - June 13, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date June 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 F at auction Numisbalt - May 23, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 F at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 14, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 14, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 F at auction ibercoin - June 25, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date June 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1937 All German coins German nickel coins German coins 1 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Dec 9, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal
Auction Dec 14, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Dec 12, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access