Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichsmark 1937 F "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4,85 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,221,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichsmark
- Year 1937
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1937 with mark F. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 398 sold at the NOA auction for EUR 1,850. Bidding took place April 4, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (2)
- Grün (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Katz (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- NOA (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (2)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
2005 $
Price in auction currency 1850 EUR
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 14, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
