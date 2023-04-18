1 Reichsmark 1937 F "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1937 with mark F. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 398 sold at the NOA auction for EUR 1,850. Bidding took place April 4, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (1) AU (3) XF (5) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF67 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (1)