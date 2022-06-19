flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichsmark 1937 D "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichsmark 1937 D "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichsmark 1937 D "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4,85 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,529,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichsmark
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1937 with mark D. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2189 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 24. Bidding took place July 16, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 D at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 20 USD
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 D at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 D at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
