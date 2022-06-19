Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichsmark 1937 D "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4,85 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,529,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichsmark
- Year 1937
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1937 with mark D. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2189 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 24. Bidding took place July 16, 2021.
For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
