Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichsmark 1937 A "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4,85 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 49,976,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichsmark
- Year 1937
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1937 with mark A. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1514 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 863. Bidding took place June 2, 2002.
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 43 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 16 USD
For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
