flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichsmark 1937 A "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichsmark 1937 A "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichsmark 1937 A "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4,85 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 49,976,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichsmark
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1937 with mark A. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1514 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 863. Bidding took place June 2, 2002.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (3)
  • Rio de la Plata (2)
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 A at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 43 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 A at auction Frühwald - November 27, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date November 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 A at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 16 USD
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 A at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 A at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 A at auction Rio de la Plata - July 24, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date July 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 A at auction Künker - February 13, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 13, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1937 All German coins German nickel coins German coins 1 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Dec 13, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Casa d'Aste Montenegro
Auction Dec 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access