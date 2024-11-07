Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichsmark 1935 A "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4,85 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 57,896,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichsmark
- Year 1935
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1935 with mark A. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 962 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 888. Bidding took place March 30, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
