1 Reichsmark 1935 A "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichsmark 1935 A "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichsmark 1935 A "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4,85 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 57,896,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichsmark
  • Year 1935
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1935 with mark A. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 962 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 888. Bidding took place March 30, 2024.

Germany 1 Reichsmark 1935 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition UNC
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1935 A at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1935 A at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
38 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1935 A at auction Alexander - March 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 21, 2024
Condition MS63
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1935 A at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1935 A at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1935 A at auction Alexander - December 21, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS63
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1935 A at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1935 A at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1935 A at auction Alexander - July 6, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2023
Condition MS61
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1935 A at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1935 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1935 A at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1935 A at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1935 A at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1935 A at auction Zöttl - May 21, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date May 21, 2022
Condition XF
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1935 A at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - February 20, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date February 20, 2022
Condition VF
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1935 A at auction Alexander - December 16, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS62
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1935 A at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1935 A at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1935 A at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - June 13, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date June 13, 2021
Condition XF
