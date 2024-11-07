1 Reichsmark 1935 A "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1935 with mark A. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 962 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 888. Bidding took place March 30, 2024.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (2) XF (2) VF (2) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (4)

CoinsNB (1)

Katz (3)

Numismatica Ferrarese (2)

Pesek Auctions (3)

Russiancoin (8)

Zöttl (1)