Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichsmark 1934 F "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4,85 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 23,672,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichsmark
- Year 1934
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
The record price belongs to the lot 3532 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place July 22, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- BAC (2)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
- Stare Monety (1)
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
