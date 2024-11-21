flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichsmark 1934 F "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichsmark 1934 F "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichsmark 1934 F "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4,85 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 23,672,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichsmark
  • Year 1934
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1934 with mark F. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3532 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place July 22, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • BAC (2)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
  • Stare Monety (1)
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1934 F at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1934 F at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1934 F at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1934 F at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1934 F at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1934 F at auction Katz - May 14, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1934 F at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1934 F at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1934 F at auction BAC - September 8, 2021
Seller BAC
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1934 F at auction Alexander - March 11, 2021
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1934 F at auction Alexander - March 11, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date March 11, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1934 F at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 23, 2018
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1934 F at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 3, 2018
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 3, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price

Available by subscription

