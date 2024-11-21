1 Reichsmark 1934 F "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1934 with mark F. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3532 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place July 22, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (3) AU (4) XF (3) Condition (slab) AU50 (1)