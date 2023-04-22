Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichsmark 1934 D "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4,85 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 30,597,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichsmark
- Year 1934
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1934 with mark D. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1247 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 52. Bidding took place December 12, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- BAC (3)
- Katz (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1934 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search