1 Reichsmark 1934 D "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1934 with mark D. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1247 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 52. Bidding took place December 12, 2013.

Сondition AU (2) XF (3) No grade (1)