1 Reichsmark 1934 D "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4,85 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 30,597,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichsmark
  • Year 1934
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1934 with mark D. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1247 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 52. Bidding took place December 12, 2013.

Germany 1 Reichsmark 1934 D at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1934 D at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1934 D at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
Seller BAC
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1934 D at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1934 D at auction BAC - September 8, 2021
Seller BAC
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1934 D at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 8, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1934 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

