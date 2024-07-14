Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 521,716
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1908
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (359)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1908 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7206 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place March 15, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
1393 $
Price in auction currency 220000 JPY
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
123 ... 18
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1908 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
