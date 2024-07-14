Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 521,716

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (359)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1908 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7206 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place March 15, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (4)
  • ANTIUM AURUM (1)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auction World (3)
  • Aurea (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Bertolami (2)
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • CoinsNB (5)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Darabanth (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (18)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Frühwald (6)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • GGN (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (20)
  • Heritage (12)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • HIRSCH (9)
  • Höhn (5)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Karamitsos (3)
  • Katz (24)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (29)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (5)
  • Niemczyk (9)
  • NOA (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (2)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (2)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rauch (7)
  • Reinhard Fischer (16)
  • Rio de la Plata (2)
  • Russiancoin (12)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (7)
  • Soler y Llach (8)
  • Sonntag (5)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • Teutoburger (35)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Via (4)
  • WAG (25)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (3)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Zöttl (3)
Germany 5 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
1393 $
Price in auction currency 220000 JPY
Germany 5 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Karamitsos - April 14, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 10, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1908 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1908 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search