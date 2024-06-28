Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 3 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 733,121

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (270)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1914 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31680 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,293. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Aurea (4)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • AURORA (2)
  • BAC (42)
  • Bertolami (2)
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (4)
  • COINSNET (7)
  • Denga1700 (4)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Eretz Auctions (2)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (12)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • ibercoin (5)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Karamitsos (2)
  • Katz (21)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (9)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Montenegro (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Niemczyk (7)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (20)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (6)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • Tempus (1)
  • Teutoburger (15)
  • TMAJK sro (3)
  • UBS (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (10)
  • WCN (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Zöttl (10)
Germany 3 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 390 PLN
Germany 3 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 310 PLN
Germany 3 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Inasta
Date June 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Zöttl - May 26, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Zöttl - April 7, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1914 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1914 All German coins German silver coins German coins 3 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search