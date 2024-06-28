Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 733,121
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1914
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (270)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1914 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31680 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,293. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Auctiones (2)
- Aurea (4)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- AURORA (2)
- BAC (42)
- Bertolami (2)
- Busso Peus (4)
- Cayón (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (2)
- Coinhouse (2)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (4)
- COINSNET (7)
- Denga1700 (4)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Eretz Auctions (2)
- Gärtner (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (5)
- Heritage (12)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (1)
- ibercoin (5)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Inasta (1)
- Karamitsos (2)
- Katz (21)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (9)
- Marciniak (2)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (2)
- Montenegro (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Niemczyk (7)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numis Poland (2)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (2)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (3)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (20)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (6)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
- Tempus (1)
- Teutoburger (15)
- TMAJK sro (3)
- UBS (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (10)
- WCN (3)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Zöttl (10)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 390 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 310 PLN
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 13
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1914 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search