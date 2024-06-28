3 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1914 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31680 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,293. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (35) UNC (54) AU (93) XF (66) VF (11) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (2) MS64 (2) MS63 (3) MS62 (9) MS61 (1) PF65 (7) PF64 (3) PF63 (1) PF61 (2) DETAILS (2) CAMEO (4) ULTRA CAMEO (3) Service NGC (22) PCGS (13)

