Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1910 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 3 Mark 1910 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1910 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 837,230

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (139)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1910 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1720 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place February 23, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 3 Mark 1910 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1910 F "Wurtenberg" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 F "Wurtenberg" at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 23 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1910 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Zöttl - May 26, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date May 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 F "Wurtenberg" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Zöttl - February 25, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 F "Wurtenberg" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Karamitsos - December 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Stephen Album - November 28, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 F "Wurtenberg" at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Inasta - November 15, 2023
Seller Inasta
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Via - November 6, 2023
Seller Via
Date November 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Mark 1910 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Zöttl - August 4, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date August 4, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1910 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

