3 Mark 1910 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1910 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1720 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place February 23, 2015.

