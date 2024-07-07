Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1910 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 837,230
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1910
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (139)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1910 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1720 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place February 23, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- Aste (2)
- Aurea (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- AURORA (1)
- BAC (13)
- Bertolami (1)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Coinhouse (2)
- Coins.ee (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Denga1700 (4)
- Emporium Hamburg (5)
- Frühwald (5)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Inasta (2)
- Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (11)
- Künker (4)
- London Ancient Coins (2)
- Marciniak (2)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (3)
- Pesek Auctions (2)
- Rauch (3)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (6)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (6)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- Via (1)
- WAG (4)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (2)
- Zöttl (13)
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1910 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search